Karnataka: 30 students fall ill after consuming food at a school

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Aug 15, 2023 11:48 PM IST

Around 30 students fell ill after allegedly consuming lunch at a girls' residential school in Vijayapura district, possibly due to a lizard falling into the food.

At least 30 students fell ill after allegedly consuming lunch at Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Residential School in Vijayapura district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials the incident took place on Monday. “The girls were served lunch as per routine... a few hours later some of them started vomiting and complained of stomachache,” said officials aware of the matter.

By Monday evening, around 30 students had reported sick, officials said, adding that doctors and medical staff of nearby Garasangi Primary Health Centre rushed to the hostel and provided first aid treatment to the sick students. “They were later shifted to the Taluk hospital for additional treatment, where the students’ condition is said to be stable,” medical officer Dr Anil Kumar Shegunasi said.

Authorities of the hostel suspect that a lizard might have fallen into the food that was served to the students, however, there has been no confirmation of the exact cause of the incident.

After the incident, a group of residents reached the hostel and met the warden, demanding strict action against those found guilty, officials said.

On Monday night, Muddebihal MLA CS NAdagouda visited the taluk hospital and enquired about the student’s health. “There is no need for anyone to be alarmed, there is no danger to the students... they are healthy,” he said.

Tehsildar BS Kadakbhavi also visited the hostel. “Information is being collected to ascertain whether a lizard fell into the food or was something mixed while cooking. Action will be taken against those found guilty.”

