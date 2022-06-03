30 women workers fall ill after gas leak at laboratory in Andhra's Visakhapatnam

Around 30 women working at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fell sick after a gas leak, news agency ANI reported Friday afternoon. The gas leak occurred at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd in Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam. Anakapalle SP Gautami Sali said 'at present all workers' health is stable (and) no casualties (have been) reported'.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm today. The staff present on the campus, which also has two other companies located there apart from Porus Pvt Ltd, complained of a vomiting sensation.

Those affected were shifted to two private hospitals in Acchutapuram and NTR hospital in Anakapalle.

Porus Laboratories was also the site of an explosion in April in which six people died - they were burned to death - and 15 were injured. The families of the dead were to get compensation from both state and factory management - ₹25 lakh each. The injured were to get between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh, depending on the wounds, news agency PTI said.

Preliminary inquiries by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board suggested a high exothermic reaction in an uncontrolled reaction temperature could have caused the explosion that took place in a three-kilolitre capacity reactor, PTI said.

Following this, the PCB had ordered immediate closure of the bulk drug manufacturing unit.

Based on its report, the PCB also directed authorities to disconnect power supply to the factory for 'non-compliance of consent conditions and further causing pollution in the surrounding areas' and to safeguard public health and environment.

Hyderabad-based Porus Laboratories - which is into manufacturing of pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty chemicals - has five units in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

