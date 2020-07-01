300 frontline workers in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19 in last 3 months

india

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:39 IST

More than 300 frontline including policemen, nurses, ASHA workers, doctors, anganwadi workers and sanitary staff in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 3 months making the battle looking increasingly grim for the state, officials said.

Of the 300 who have tested positive, more than 200 are from the Covid-19 epicentre of Ganjam district where close to 1500 cases have been detected so far. Most of the frontline warriors in Ganjam are ASHA workers, ANMs, anganwadi workers and local sarpanch who are either in charge of quarantine centres populated by migrant workers or take swabs of people who show symptoms of Covid-19. On June 30, at least 43 such corona warriors in Ganjam tested positive for Covid-19.

Similarly, in Khurda district about 65 such people including 44 employees of a private nursing home tested positive this month. Among the 65, are 7 doctors in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Cuttack is among the other districts where more and more corona warriors are getting infected. In Cuttack, a police station was sealed after the inspector and the sub divisional police officer were infected along with several other police officials.

“It’s a matter of concern for us as they are the ones who are spearheading the fight against the pandemic. In Ganjam, a BDO, tehsildar, several sarpanch, doctors and nurses have been infected over the last 2 months. We have taken several steps including enforcing shutdowns to ensure our warriors don’t get infected, but it is becoming difficult. Unless people adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks, the spread will continue,” said Ganjam district collector Vijay Amrit Kulange.

Doctors and nurses who run the biggest risk of getting infected, say there is not enough PPEs for them in non-Covid wards of hospitals where an asymptomatic patient can infect them. “Unless regular supply of PPEs is ensured, it’s a matter of time before every doctor gets infected,” said a doctor at a medical college and hospital. Similarly, ASHA workers and anganwadi workers say they don’t get adequate number of PPEs while collecting swabs or visiting the quarantine centres in villages. “The government has said the next of kin of frontline health workers like ASHA workers and anganwadi workers will get Rs 50 lakh if they die due to Covid-19. The government can simply prevent our death by providing us with enough PPEs,” said Basant Kumar Sahu of Odisha Rajya ASHA Sathi Sangh.

Odisha health department officials said a separate database of such workers as well as members of local Panchayati Raj bodies are being kept ready in each district for regular monitoring by the department. “The monitoring team will contact with the hospitals to ensure special attention in treatment. The team will contact family members to assure and update on the patient’s status,” said state health secretary PK Mohapatra.