30-year-old cab driver beaten to death in scuffle in Gurugram

A 30-year-old cab driver was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men following an altercation in the Udyog Vihar phase 4 area here, in the wee hours on Saturday, police said. Police said that have detained a suspect.

According to an official, the deceased, Vikas Kumar, a native of Khagadia in Bihar, was at his friend Anil's tea stall in Udyog Vihar phase 4 on Friday night when a young man named Titu -- an acquaintance of Vikas -- came to the stall and started talking to him about drinking alcohol.

Subsequently, an argument broke out between the two over a certain monetary dispute, and Vikas pushed Titu and asked him to leave, following which the latter left, police said.

According to the official, at around 2.30 am, Titu returned with his brother-in-law, Akash, and two other young men. They called Vikas outside the slum, and a heated argument ensued.

As the situation escalated, the accused allegedly attacked Vikas with sticks and bricks, leaving him seriously injured, the officer said, adding that when rushed to a nearby private hospital, Vikas was declared dead upon arrival.

Based on a complaint by Urmila, Anil's wife, an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered against Titu, Aakash and two others at Udyog Vihar police station on Saturday, police said.

"We have detained a suspect and are questioning him. We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem, and a further probe is underway. All the accused will be arrested soon", the senior police officer said.