31 ‘illegal immigrants’ on way from Bengaluru to Bangladesh nabbed at Guwahati railway station

Thirty one suspected Bangladeshi nationals who were on their way from Bengaluru to the neighbouring country were nabbed at the Guwahati railway station on Monday, police said.

The ‘illegal immigrants’ had arrived in Guwahati on Sunday on board the Bangalore Express and were waiting to catch the Kanchenjunga Express for their onward journey to Agartala in Tripura when they were arrested.

“We found the movement of the group suspicious and brought them for questioning. Most of them didn’t have any valid papers and admitted that they were from Bangladesh,” said Hemanta Das, superintendent of railway police.

“They said they used to work as labourers and in construction sites in Bengaluru and wanted to go to their home country via Tripura. The group included 10 men, 8 women and 13 children,” he added.

The arrested persons were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Officials informed that efforts would be undertaken through proper channels to deport them to Bangladesh.

