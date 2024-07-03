33 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Kalaburagi

At least 33 students of a government school have been hospitalised after consuming the mid-day meal served at their school in Kalaburagi district, a top health official familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. This comes a day after 17 students from Murarji Desai Residential School in Jevargi were hospitalised after eating breakfast. (HT Photo)

Kalaburagi district health officer (DHO) Dr Sharanbasappa Ganajalkhed said: “A total of 33 students began experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea on Monday evening after having their mid-day meal at their school. They were promptly transported to the primary health centre and a government hospital in Vadi.”

This comes a day after 17 students from Murarji Desai Residential School in Jevargi were hospitalised after eating breakfast.

Speaking on the latest food poisoning incident, Ganajalkhed said: “Five students, who were more severely affected, were admitted to the taluka government hospital in Vadi, while the others were treated at Kollur PHC. Most of the children recovered and were discharged by Monday night, although those more seriously affected are still receiving treatment at Vadi hospital and are improving.”

He further said that the 33 students were from Kanaganahalli higher primary school in Chittapur taluk. They were served rice as part of the mid-day meal scheme that had apparently been contaminated with rainwater.”

Following the incident, a Class 7 student said: “We don’t know how the rainwater got mixed with the cooked rice that was served to us.” She said that many students experienced severe stomach pain, vomiting, and dehydration by 3 pm. Some students said that the rice was spoiled and had an unpleasant smell.

One of the teachers, on condition of anonymity, said: “We immediately informed the SDMC members, parents of the students, and the Block Education Officer and took the affected students to the hospitals.”

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Chittapur taluk highlighted the community’s quick response, noting that villagers transported the sick students to hospitals on bikes and tractors instead of waiting for ambulances.

Chittapur block education officer (BEO) Jagadevi Hattur lauded the swift action taken by villagers and SDMC members. “Most of the children recovered quickly because they were taken to the hospital immediately. I thank the villagers and SDMC members for their prompt actions,” Hattur said.

Tahasildar Ambarish Biradar said that doctors examined all the students as a precaution, and no additional infections were found among those, who consumed the same meal.