Covid-19: 335 people who came back from coronavirus-hit countries yet to be traced in Punjab

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:35 IST

More than 300 people, who came back to the state from countries hit by coronavirus, are untraceable and efforts are on to look for them, the Punjab government has said.

The state’s health and family welfare department said in a media release that 6692 people from the state have a history of travel to coronavirus-affected countries and 6011 passengers have been traced as of March 13.

It said 335 people are yet to be traced and 353 are being traced by the district authorities.

Punjab has reported one positive case of coronavirus as seven people have shown symptoms of the disease as of March 13. There are 2214 people who have been kept under observations in hospitals and homes.

As India reported the second coronavirus death on Saturday, Punjab shut all government and private schools, colleges and universities where exams are not being held till March 31 in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Also read: Fast-tracked and extensive testing key to coronavirus containment

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. He clarified the ongoing school examinations will continue as per schedule.

“The state machinery is working round the clock to prevent the coronavirus outbreak and I urge all to avoid crowding at public places and take necessary precautions,” the CM tweeted.

The state government has set up helpline number 104 for any health-related information and suggestion. Besides, the national call centre number 011-23978046 and state control room numbers 88720-90029 and 0172-2920074 have also been activated.

The group of ministers (GoM) led by local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra also ordered deputy commissioners not to grant permission for mass gatherings. Religious leaders and dera heads have also requested to postpone the schedule of their congregations.

The minister said the awareness campaign would be launched to educate people to refrain from shaking hands, hold mass gatherings and religious congregations and to follow the precautions and keep themselves away from those infected by coronavirus.

Also read: How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak