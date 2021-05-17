34,200 kg raw material to produce oxygen arrives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Around 34,200 kg of Zeolite, a component essential for the production of oxygen generation, arrived in Bengaluru from Rome on Sunday, according to a statement from the airport authorities.

“Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of Zeolite from Rome, arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on May 16, 2021. This is the first of the many batches of Zeolite that would be imported by the Government of India to generate oxygen,” Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement on Sunday.

The component is being imported for the use of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure swing absorption technology to help mitigate the acute shortage and growing demand for oxygen in India, according to a PTI report.

The agency reported that seven chartered flights have been scheduled between May 15 to 18 from Rome to Bangalore followed by eight flights from Korea.

Karnataka, one of the worst Covid-19 impacted states in the country, has also seen its oxygen supplies dip, leading to shortages in hospitals and resulting in deaths.

It is depended on the Centre and other states to make up for its oxygen requirements. The state has also procured oxygen from other countries including Kuwait and Bahrain.