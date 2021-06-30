3/4th Rajya Sabha members fully vaccinated before session

At least 179 Rajya Sabha members have been fully vaccinated ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, according to data available with the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The Upper House, which has 232 members currently, sees 77% of its members fully vaccinated in an encouraging sign. According to the official data available till June 18, 39 more members of the House received their first dose.

On the other hand, at least 403 members of the Lok Sabha, nearly three-fourth of its current strength of 540, have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, raising hopes that next month’s session will not need to be curtailed.

Some members of Parliament (MP) have not been able to take their second jab yet as they were affected by the Covid-19 disease, a top functionary said on condition of anonymity. “Another 30 MPs have not sent us any communication. We are trying to contact them to know their vaccination status.”.