3.5 magnitude quake hits Kalaburagi district in Karnataka

An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude in richters scale shook parts of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday, however, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in a statement said. This is the fourth earthquake reported in Kalaburagi in the last few days.

On Monday, authorities had recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in the same district around 11.10 am. However, the intensity of Monday’s earthquake was felt in a radial distance of 50-60 kms, authorities said. The first tremor was on October 1.

This is the sixth earthquake to hit north Karnataka region around Bidar and Kalaburagi since October 1. While two had occurred in Basavakalyan on October 1 and 5, four were recorded in Kalaburagi on October 9, 11 and 12.

In a statement, the KSNDMC said that Tuesday’s earthquake occurred around 8.07 am and measured 3.5 on the richters scale.

“As per seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the earthquake might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 7-12 kms. These type of earthquakes do not create any harm to the community, although some tremors can be felt locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive,” the KSNDMC said. The epicentre was 1.6 kms of Kupnoor Grama Panchayat in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi, it said.

“These are very minor events. They are local adjustments or intra-plate activity or activity within plates. People should be alert, but we cannot say whether this will lead to a higher-intensity earthquake. Earthquakes cannot be predicted,” said JL Gautam, head of operations at National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Manoj Rajan, the commissioner of the KSNDMC said that agency’s scientific personnel have visited the affected areas and have taken up field surveys in and around these regions of Vijayapura & Kalaburagi districts and have created awareness among the people as they were in panic.

“We have requested director, National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to depute a team of scientists to conduct a detailed survey on earthquakes in and around Vijayapura & Kalaburagi districts and submit its report,” Rajan told Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

Authorities have reached out to the mines and geology department to understand the phenomena and also raise awareness among the people who have been living in constant fear over the recent events.

Rajan said that the phenomenon related to the occurence of micro tremors originating from shallow depths is associated with subterranean sounds which was experienced between 2006-2009 at Hasargundgi, Yelakapalli, Yempalli, Chimanchod of Chincholi taluk and Kalaburgi district.

“During 2010 to 2014, 25 micro tremors in Vijayapura of magnitude 1.2 to 3.1 have been reported by the Permanent Seismic Monitoring Stations Network established by KSNDMC along with subterranean sounds. In Kalaburgi, during 2016, two micro tremors of magnitude 1.5 and 1.6 respectively has been reported and in Bidar during 2017, 3 micro tremors of magnitude 2.0 to 2.2 have been reported by the KSNDMC Network,” he added.