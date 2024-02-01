35 million new cancer cases projected in 2050: WHO report

New Delhi: The number of new cancer cases likely to rise to at least 35 million in 2050 – 77% higher than the cases diagnosed in 2022, announced the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its report on Thursday, attributing the increase to tobacco and alcohol consumption, obesity, and air pollution. Lung cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide with 2.5 million new cases accounting for 12.4% of the total new cases. (Representative image)

“Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050,” read the WHO statement. In 2022, nearly 20 million cancer cases were diagnosed and 9.7 million deaths globally. The estimated number of people who were alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis was 53.5 million. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease.

WHO’s cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), released the latest estimates of the global burden of cancer. Ten types of cancer collectively comprised around two-thirds of new cases and deaths globally in 2022. Data covers 185 countries and 36 cancers.

Lung cancer was the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide with 2.5 million new cases accounting for 12.4% of the total new cases. Female breast cancer ranked second (2.3 million cases, 11.6%), followed by colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases, 9.6%), prostate cancer (1.5 million cases, 7.3%), and stomach cancer (970 000 cases, 4.9%).

Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death (1.8 million deaths, 18.7% of the total cancer deaths) followed by colorectal cancer (900 000 deaths, 9.3%), liver cancer (760 000 deaths, 7.8%), breast cancer (670 000 deaths, 6.9%) and stomach cancer (660 000 deaths, 6.8%).

WHO also published survey results from 115 countries, showing a majority of countries do not adequately finance priority cancer and palliative care services, as part of universal health coverage.

“The rapidly-growing global cancer burden reflects both population ageing and growth, as well as changes to people’s exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development. Tobacco, alcohol and obesity are key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, with air pollution still a key driver of environmental risk factors,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the most-developed countries are expected to record the greatest increases in case numbers, with an additional 4.8 million new cases predicted in 2050 compared with 2022 estimates.

But in terms of percentages, countries on the low end of the Human Development Index (HDI) used by the UN will see the greatest proportional increase -- up 142%. And countries in the medium range are due to record a 99%.

“Likewise, cancer mortality in these countries is projected to almost double in 2050,” read the statement.

Bente Mikkelsen, director, department of noncommunicable diseases, WHO, said, in a statement, “WHO’s new global survey sheds light on major inequalities and lack of financial protection for cancer around the world, with populations, especially in lower income countries, unable to access the basics of cancer care.”