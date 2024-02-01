 35 million new cancer cases projected in 2050: WHO report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 35 million new cancer cases projected in 2050: WHO report

35 million new cancer cases projected in 2050: WHO report

ByRhythma Kaul
Feb 01, 2024 07:12 PM IST

About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease

New Delhi: The number of new cancer cases likely to rise to at least 35 million in 2050 – 77% higher than the cases diagnosed in 2022, announced the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its report on Thursday, attributing the increase to tobacco and alcohol consumption, obesity, and air pollution.

Lung cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide with 2.5 million new cases accounting for 12.4% of the total new cases. (Representative image)
Lung cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide with 2.5 million new cases accounting for 12.4% of the total new cases. (Representative image)

“Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050,” read the WHO statement. In 2022, nearly 20 million cancer cases were diagnosed and 9.7 million deaths globally. The estimated number of people who were alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis was 53.5 million. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

WHO’s cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), released the latest estimates of the global burden of cancer. Ten types of cancer collectively comprised around two-thirds of new cases and deaths globally in 2022. Data covers 185 countries and 36 cancers.

Lung cancer was the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide with 2.5 million new cases accounting for 12.4% of the total new cases. Female breast cancer ranked second (2.3 million cases, 11.6%), followed by colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases, 9.6%), prostate cancer (1.5 million cases, 7.3%), and stomach cancer (970 000 cases, 4.9%).

Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death (1.8 million deaths, 18.7% of the total cancer deaths) followed by colorectal cancer (900 000 deaths, 9.3%), liver cancer (760 000 deaths, 7.8%), breast cancer (670 000 deaths, 6.9%) and stomach cancer (660 000 deaths, 6.8%).

Also Read: WHO calls for urgent action on climate and health at COP28

WHO also published survey results from 115 countries, showing a majority of countries do not adequately finance priority cancer and palliative care services, as part of universal health coverage.

“The rapidly-growing global cancer burden reflects both population ageing and growth, as well as changes to people’s exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development. Tobacco, alcohol and obesity are key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, with air pollution still a key driver of environmental risk factors,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the most-developed countries are expected to record the greatest increases in case numbers, with an additional 4.8 million new cases predicted in 2050 compared with 2022 estimates.

But in terms of percentages, countries on the low end of the Human Development Index (HDI) used by the UN will see the greatest proportional increase -- up 142%. And countries in the medium range are due to record a 99%.

“Likewise, cancer mortality in these countries is projected to almost double in 2050,” read the statement.

Bente Mikkelsen, director, department of noncommunicable diseases, WHO, said, in a statement, “WHO’s new global survey sheds light on major inequalities and lack of financial protection for cancer around the world, with populations, especially in lower income countries, unable to access the basics of cancer care.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On