3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Manipur; no casualties or damage to properties

The earthquake struck around 10:06 am and the epicenter was said to be on the south side of Kamjong district, bordering state capital Imphal
Representational image.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 02:11 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom

Manipur on Monday morning experienced a mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) under the ministry of earth sciences.

The earthquake struck around 10:06 am and the epicenter was said to be on the south side of Kamjong district, bordering state capital Imphal.

In a tweet on Monday, the NCS said, “Earthquake of magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 11-07-2022, 10:06:56 IST, Lat: 24.80 & Long: 94.43, Depth: 10 Km, Kamjong, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App.”

“Many people in my locality are not aware of it,” a resident of Ukhrul district, 84 kms north of Imphal, said.

Residents of other districts also experienced tremors. Fortunately, there were no reports of any damage to property or loss of lives in Kamjong and other parts of the state.

On July 26 last year, an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

On January 4, 2016, the northeastern state experiences a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude, killing eight people and damaging several properties, including the iconic ‘Ima keithel’ (mother’s market) in Imphal.

