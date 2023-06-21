35-yr-old woman succumbs to acid attack in Andhra: Police

A 35-year-old woman, who sustained grievous injuries in an acid attack at Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru town on June 13, succumbed at a private hospital near Vijayawada in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. She was working as a receptionist in a dental college at Vidyanagar. (Representative file image)

The deceased, Yadla Francika, a resident of Xavier Nagar in Eluru town, had lost her eyesight and sustained burn injuries on her face and limbs, was critical ever since.

Six persons involved in the incident were arrested within two days, including Boda Naga Satish, who was identified as the one who threw acid on Francika.

According to a senior police official in Eluru, Francika was staying with her parents in Eluru along with her five-year-old daughter, after being separated from her husband in Rajamahendravaram, last year.

On June 13, Francika was returning home on her two-wheeler, when two persons waylaid her and threw acid on her face.

She suffered serious burn injuries and lost eyesight. After being treated initially at the local hospital in Eluru, she was rushed to Vijayawada government hospital and later referred for specialised treatment at a private hospital, where she breathed her last, the police official said.

