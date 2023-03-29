Bihar: 9, including 3 children, injured in acid attack; 2 arrested: Police

Nine persons, including three children suffered burn injuries in an acid attack reported from Bihar’s Supaul district on Wednesday, police said. Out of nine injured seven have been referred to a higher centre as their injuries are serious. (Representative file image)

According to police, the incident stemmed from a family feud.

Station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Choudhary said, “Two persons were identified and arrested. Further probe is underway.”

“Out of nine injured seven have been referred to a higher centre as their injuries are serious”, said Dr Umesh Kumar Mandal, who was treating the injured.

According to police, the dispute between the families of two cousins over money took an ugly turn on Wednesday after which both sides attacked each other with acid.

In a similar case of acid attack reported from another district in Bihar, at least eight people, including four children, had suffered burn injuries after a man allegedly threw acid on them in Katihar.

Police said the attacker, in a rage following a quarrel with his sister and brother-in-law, allegedly threw acid at them.