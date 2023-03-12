Rape accused, out on pre-arrest bail, attack survivor with acid in Haridwar

A rape accused, out on pre-arrest bail, allegedly hurled acid at the survivor in the case in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district on Saturday evening, a police official said on Sunday. The survivor, along with her sister, was returning home after visiting a doctor when the incident happened. (Representative Image)

The 24-year-old woman, who suffered burn injuries, is in hospital and the accused, identified as Raees Haider, has been detained for questioning, said police .

The incident took place around 10pm when the survivor, along with her sister, was returning home after visiting a doctor, the woman said in her police complaint.

Confirming the incident, Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SP) Ajai Singh said based on the survivor’s complaint, the police have registered a case. “We have detained the accused and a probe is underway into the matter,” said Singh.

In her complaint, the woman said, “Haider came on a motorcycle and threw acid on us. I suffered burn injuries on my right hand. The accused subsequently fled away. I dialled 112 to inform the police about the incident.”

After the attack, the woman was rushed to the district government hospital from where she was referred to another hospital in Dehradun, said police.

The survivor’s condition is stated to be out of danger.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity said, “In the rape case filed against him on February 25, the accused had got anticipatory bail from the court. During the probe in the earlier case, the woman herself had said that they had been in a relationship since 2015.”

In February this year, the woman filed a police complaint against the man alleging that he “had raped her several times on the pretext of marriage”. At that time, police filed a case against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A new case has been registered against the accused after the acid attack, said police.