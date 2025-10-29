36-year-old killed, three injured as car hits two bikes in UP’s Prayagraj: Police

Prayagraj: A 36-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a speeding car hit two bikes at Chaufatka Bridge under the Cantonment police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, police said. The car, bearing a Delhi registration number, rammed into the two-wheelers head-on around 8.45 am. (Representative photo)

The car, bearing a Delhi registration number, rammed into the two-wheelers head-on around 8.45 am. The driver fled the scene after the accident, but a portion of the car’s number plate broke off.

“The police are searching for the driver based on the car’s broken registration number plate found at the scene of the accident,” an officer said.

The police suspect the driver had lost control before crashing into the bikes. “The impact was so severe that the bikes were badly damaged,” the officer said.

All four injured in the accident were sent to Colvin Hospital, where doctors declared Rohit Kushwaha, a resident of Mundera, dead on arrival, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Cantonment police station Sunil Kumar said.

The injured include Vidyabhushan (36), resident of Karchana; Sanjay Agrahari (52), resident of Matganj; and Manju (40), resident of the Karbala area of the city. All three are being treated at Colvin Hospital.

The deceased’s father, Ravi Prakash, a retired railway employee, said that Rohit ran a DJ sound business.

“The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem. The car had a registration number of Delhi and would soon be recovered as per CCTV footage of the area, as it had fled towards Dhoomanganj,” SHO Kumar added.