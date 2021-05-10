3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Nagaon in Assam, second tremor in a day

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam early on Monday, around 7am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 07:05:52 IST, Lat: 26.49 & Long: 92.46, Depth: 23 Km , Location: Nagaon, Assam," the NCS tweeted informing about the earthquake in the morning in Nagaon.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 07:05:52 IST, Lat: 26.49 & Long: 92.46, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/YZP6L7RAQ5 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/rrQxJn1QZI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 10, 2021

This is the second earthquake for Assam in the day as a 3.7 magnitude quake struck at midnight.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 10-05-2021, 00:11:26 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam," NCS tweeted.

Sonitpur in Assam has been recording numerous tremors recently. Last month, around 10 earthquakes hit Sonitpur in a day. One of the most severe earthquakes that struck Sonitpur in the state was of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale.

On April 28, the tremors of the 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt in the entire northeastern region. Parts of West Bengal and the adjoining countries of Bhutan and Bangladesh were also jolted by the quake.

Also read: 'Didn't experience anything like this before', say locals after Assam earthquake

Early reports said three people were injured when the high magnitude earthquake hit Dhekiajuli, near Tezpur, the headquarters of Sonitpur district. No immediate deaths were reported, according to the news agency ANI.

Several central leaders came out with support and spoke to the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal assuring all help required. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation.

Social media was a witness to the impact of the earthquake as pictures with broken walls and windows and walls developing cracks were uploaded by the users.

The NCS, as per ANI, on the Assam earthquake said, "The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes and the most prominent events among those are the July 29, 1960, Assam earthquake of magnitude 6.0."

The area is very seismically active and falls in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics. Here, the Indian plates subducts under the Eurasian Plate, according to the NCS.