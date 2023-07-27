Karnataka: 38 dead, 35 injured in rain-related incidents since June 1, say State data

Bengaluru

CMSiddaramaiah held a video interaction with Collectors andZilla Panchayat officers on Wednesday to review the state’s weather, rainfall and agricultural activities. (PTI)

As many as 38 people died and 35 people were injured in rain-related incidents like waterlogging, lightning strikes, house collapse, tree fall and landslides in the state since June 1, the state government said on Wednesday.

57 houses were completely damaged, 208 houses were severely damaged and 2,682 houses were partially damaged, according to the state government.

Meanwhile, 105 cattle died due to rain. 541.39-hectare area of ​​crops were inundated, including 185 hectares of agriculture crops and 356 hectares of horticulture crops as of Wednesday.

Further, 2109 km of roads were damaged, including 407 km of state highways, and 1277 km of district highways and rural roads. 189 bridges, 889 school rooms, 8 primary centres, 269 Anganwadi centres were reported damaged, the state government said.

On Wednesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah held a video interaction with district collectors and chief executive officers of Zilla panchayat on Wednesday to review the state’s weather, rainfall and agricultural activities.

Stressing on precautionary measures to avoid rain-related deaths and damages, Siddaramaiah suggested that the district administration should do more in this regard.

“Many farmers cannot be displaced when floods occur. Take action to relocate as soon as there is a flood forecast. There are widespread complaints from the people that the houses built as alternatives by the previous government are not fit for anyone to live in,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that more emphasis should be given to precautionary measures.

The chief minister directed the district administration to take action to prevent people from going near water bodies if the water rises. He said that people should be warned about this and work should be done to create awareness to avoid loss of life.

Pointing out that the possibility of landslides is known in advance, Siddaramaiah said, “To a certain extent, the authorities have advance information about the places where landslides may occur. Loss of lives can be avoided if there is coordination between the police, revenue, irrigation and rural development departments.”

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to hold daily press conferences about the possibility of rains. “People should be advised not to go in slippery places and not to cross overflowing rivers. More efforts should be made to prevent deaths,” he added.

According to the state government, Karnataka saw 56% rain deficit in June due to cyclone Biparjoy. However, 313 mm rainfall was seen in July, 37% more than normal rainfall.

From June 1 till now, four districts have received heavy rainfall, 21 districts have received normal rainfall, while six districts are deficient in rain, the state government said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in the coastal Karnataka region and issued a red alert till Thursday morning. The MeT department also issued an orange alert forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and yellow alert forecasting heavy rainfall for three districts – Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

“Gusty wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to occur at isolated places from July 26-27 and gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places from July 28-30,” the IMD said. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Karnataka Coast from July 26-27 and over North Karnataka coast on July 28. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea,” it added.

The MeT department issued an orange alert for Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu and a yellow alert for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hassan and Shivamogga till Thursday morning.

