Lucknow, In a pioneering effort, a Lucknow-based man has successfully cultivated saffron traditionally grown in Kashmir's cool climate and unique soil conditions using the aeroponic technique that requires no soil. 38-year-old's innovative farming method leads to first saffron bloom in Lucknow

Saffron is traditionally difficult to cultivate outside Kashmir due to its specific needs for cooler temperatures and particular soil types. However, 38-year-old Hemant Srivastava's innovative indoor farming method has led to the first saffron bloom in Lucknow.

Srivastava, who had previously worked for a leading company in the US, left his lucrative career to pursue to get into saffron cultivation in his hometown in Vijayant Khand, Gomti Nagar.

"The idea of cultivating saffron struck me while watching videos online. When I realised there wasn't much suitable land in Lucknow, I decided to try growing it right at home," he told PTI Videos.

"I travelled to Kashmir, met with local farmers, and learned about their methods. That's when I felt confident I could replicate it in a controlled setup here in Lucknow," he added.

Srivastava employed the aeroponic method to cultivate saffron bulbs in an air-conditioned hall, growing the plants in a soilless and waterless environment. Aeroponics is a high-tech process where plants are suspended in the air, and nutrients are delivered directly to their roots in a controlled setup.

He also used vertical farming techniques, which maximised yield in limited space. "By combining these methods, we can grow more plants in less space," he explained.

Srivastava’s indoor farm maintains an environment that mimics Kashmir's cool climate.

"The saffron bulbs start off in soil to absorb nutrients, then go dormant. In the controlled setup, we keep them in darkness for two months before exposing them to light, which provides all the spectrums of sunlight necessary for photosynthesis," he said.

He mentioned that cultivating saffron on a small scale with this setup costs between ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

