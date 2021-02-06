3-hour-long 'chakka jam' ends peacefully. What's next?
The three-hour-long 'chakka jam' called by farmers on Saturday protesting internet suspension at borders in the aftermath of Republic Day violence ended peacefully. Many state and national highways were blocked, except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as decided earlier. Security was stepped up in Delhi, Haryana so that a rerun of what happened on Republic Day does not take place. The symbolic protest ended with Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait saying that the protests will continue until the demands are met. He said that the government has "time" till October to repeal the laws, implying that the protesters are planning to camp t Delhi borders till October.
Here is what happened in the 3-hour chakka jam:
> Before 'chakka jam' began, the entry and exit facilities of 10 Delhi Metro stations were closed. They remained closed for several hours until 'chakka jam' ended around 3pm. After that, the gates were opened.
> The blockade was not observed inside the Capital. Highways leading to Delhi were also free from blockade so that farmers can come to the protest sites. For the same reason, there was no blockade in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
> In Chandigarh, Chandigarh-Zirakpur, Amritsar-Pathankot, Tarn Taran-Kapurthala, Ferozepur-Fazilka, Muktsar-Kotkapura, Bathinda-Chandigarh, Ludhiana-Jalandhar, Panchkula-Pinjore, Patiala-Kaithal, Jind-Karnal, Karnal-Kaithal, Ambala – Chandigarh Highway, Ambala- Hisar and Mansa-Sirsa were blocked.
> The road blockade was observed in almost all states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan. In some areas, protesters were detained.
> Though there was no 'chakka jam' in Delhi, some protesters demonstrating at Delhi's Shahidi Park were detained.
> Internet services have been temporarily suspended in border areas of Delhi till the end of Saturday.
> The Congress extended its full support to the call of the road blockade.
> Delhi Police kept water canons ready for any untoward situation. Drones were deployed to keep a watch on protesters at Delhi borders.
> As far as the future of the protest is concerned, Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the protest will go on until the demands of the farmers are met.
> Tikait said the government has "time" till October 2 to repeal the laws.
The protesters are under fire after their peaceful protest turned violent on Republic Day. Union leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav are on police radar for they promised a peaceful march. While Delhi Police is probing into the matter of Republic Day violence, the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws is consulting with farmers from across the country. Mahapanchayats are also being held at several placed in UP, including Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, to bolster farmers' protest. If farmers continue camping till October, it will be 12 months of their protes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed for money laundering
- NBWs have also been issued against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and two others in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No favour: J-K people demand compensation, apology after 4G internet restoration
- "It is actually a moment to reflect how compensation can be sought from the cellular companies," said political analyst and author, Gowhar Geelani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf
- Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3-hour-long 'chakka jam' ends peacefully. What's next?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s notification on eco-sensitive zone triggers protests in Wayanad
- People living in fringe areas of the forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will cripple their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC launches its online bus booking services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently abled, but with an indomitable will
- Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox