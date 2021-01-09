3rd dry run conducted at 4,895 sites, says ministry ahead of vaccine roll-out

The third dry run for India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted at 4,895 session sites spread across 615 districts in 33 states and Union territories on Friday, the Centre said on Saturday. “3rd countrywide massive dry run covers 4,895 session sites, 615 districts, 33 States/UTs,” the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a tweet.

Earlier, India had conducted two mass vaccination dry runs in the country. The first mock drill was conducted in four states namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab for two days starting December 28, 2020. The second mock drill was conducted across all states and union territories in the country on January 2, 2021.

The nationwide dry run on January 2, 2021, was conducted in all states at 259 sites across 116 districts, according to the health ministry. The dry run also saw the active participation of the central health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who inspected and oversaw the dry run at one of the hospitals in Delhi, and the state health officials, in their respective states.

Dr Vardhan appealed to the people to shed their doubts about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines approved in India. He also asked the people to be “misguided by rumours” about the Covid-19 vaccines.

The ministry also said that close to 1,14,000 vaccinators and health care professionals were trained during the mock drill and over 75 lakh beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN mobile application.

In the latest round of mock drill on Friday, the central health minister visited the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai and other public and private hospitals to oversee the dry run programme in the Tamil Nadu. He also announced that the Covid-19 vaccination dry run was undertaken in 736 districts across 33 states and union territories on Friday.

Two vaccines against the Covid-19 disease -- Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech -- have been authorised by India’s medical regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).