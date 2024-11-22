4 ‘beaten up’ at J&K army camp

Four men were allegedly roughed up at an army camp in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir after they were picked up for questioning over the killings of two defence volunteers and a soldier by terrorists, people aware of the matter said on Thursday, prompting the region’s parties to accuse the force of torturing civilians. A relative and security personnel pay their last respects to Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district, after his mortal remains were brought to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on November 11. (PTI)

According to people aware of the matter, Sajad Ahmed (37), Abdul Kabir (32), Mushtaq Ahmed (37) and Mehraj-ud-Din (40), all residents of the Kwath Mughal Maidan village, were hauled up by the army onNovember 20 on the suspicion of helping terrorists who killed village defence guards Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar and Naib Sudebar Rakesh Kumar in separate incidents earlier in the month. They were taken to a Rashtriya Rifles camp in Chas, where they were allegedly beaten up.

They were let off in the evening on the same day, the people added.

Nagrota-based White Knight Corps said the army has launched a probe into the incident. “Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar Sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on 20 November 2024. There are some reports on the alleged ill treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation. An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured,” it said in a post on X.

Saying that the men sustained injuries to their faces, backs and legs, a relative of one of them, Irshad Goarwal, said, “These men work as labourers and are now being treated at the army hospital at Bhandarkot.”

Photos of the four men with lacerations and bruises on their faces were circulated on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.

Police described the injuries suffered by the four men as “minor” and said they were in touch with them. “The four have suffered bruises and minor injuries. We are questioning them on how they suffered the injuries. We are also in touch with the army,” Kishtwar district police chief Javed Iqbal said.

On November 7, defence guards Ahmed and Kumar were abducted and shot dead by terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu, leading to outrage, protests, and a shutdown. Three days later, the same group of terrorists killed Rakesh Kumar, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the special forces, during a gunfight in the Gidri Top area of the district.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an army officer said that the force will compensate the men for their injuries. “The army has tendered an apology and is providing free treatment to the victims and taking care of them. The army has also assured them of adequate compensation. Our policy is clear, to work with the people and eradicate terrorism,” he said. Goarwal concurred with the officer and said the army promised them compensation.

The incident comes almost a year after three men were allegedly tortured to death by army personnel in Poonch, triggering a massive controversy.

On December 21, 2023, four soldiers were killed and three were injured in an ambush at Surankote. Nine men were picked up for interrogation the next morning, and three of them — Safeer Hussain (44), Showkat Ali (22) and Shabir Hussain (32)— were found dead later in the day. The families of the deceased alleged they were tortured to death inside a 48 Rashtriya Rifles unit camp at Bafliaz. The recovery of the bodies triggered protests, prompting the army to commit to an investigation and move out three officers, including a brigadier. Defence minister Rajnath Singh also met the families of the deceased in J&K and assured them of a thorough probe.

While police had registered an open FIR against “unknown accused” people of the army, the latter had instituted a court of inquiry. The findings of both have never been shared to date.

The Kishtwar incident triggered condemnation and rekindled the debate on acts like Afspa, which grant special powers to the forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas.”.

“Reports about army officials allegedly torturing five civilians in Kishtwar are yet another distressing example of how certain laws give sweeping powers & impunity to armed forces in J&K. Hope ADGPI and Chinar Corps initiate a serious probe into this incident & ensures punishment to the perpetrators,” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti posted on X.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari called for a detailed investigation into the incident. “The reports suggesting that the army has brutally tortured five civilians in Kishtwar are deeply concerning. The matter must be thoroughly investigated, and those found responsible must be severely punished. Such incidents should not be tolerated. My deepest sympathies are with the victims,” he posted on X.