4 Bengal residents killed in Dhanbad car crash en route to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Four people from West Bengal on the way to Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj were killed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in the early hours of Saturday as their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, police said. Early on Saturday morning, four West Bengalis travelling to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, were murdered after their vehicle collided with a truck stopped on the side of the road in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, according to police.(Getty images/representative)

The incident happened on the National Highway 2 in Rajganj police station area around 1.30 am, they said.

There were eight people in the four-wheeler, Rajganj police station in-charge Alisha Kumari said.

"Four people were killed on the spot, while four others were injured," she said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), she added.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Rajabali, who was the driver, Piyali Saha, Temuli Saha and Panoba Saha, all residents of Kamarpukur in Hooghly district of West Bengal.