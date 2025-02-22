Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 Bengal residents killed in Dhanbad car crash en route to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

PTI |
Feb 22, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Four people died and four were injured in a road accident on National Highway 2 in Rajganj at 1:30 am.

Four people from West Bengal on the way to Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj were killed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in the early hours of Saturday as their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, police said.

Early on Saturday morning, four West Bengalis travelling to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, were murdered after their vehicle collided with a truck stopped on the side of the road in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, according to police.(Getty images/representative)
Early on Saturday morning, four West Bengalis travelling to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, were murdered after their vehicle collided with a truck stopped on the side of the road in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, according to police.(Getty images/representative)

The incident happened on the National Highway 2 in Rajganj police station area around 1.30 am, they said.

There were eight people in the four-wheeler, Rajganj police station in-charge Alisha Kumari said.

"Four people were killed on the spot, while four others were injured," she said.

Also read: Maha Kumbh: UP govt gears up for Mahashivratri, last major snan day

The injured persons were admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), she added.

Also read: Delhi: Two workers killed cleaning sewer in Narela

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Rajabali, who was the driver, Piyali Saha, Temuli Saha and Panoba Saha, all residents of Kamarpukur in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On