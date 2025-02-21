1 killed, 2 hurt as car crashes into stationary truck on Delhi Meerut Expressway

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck parked on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri late Thursday night, police said. The accident occurred because the car driver lost control of the car when a tyre suddenly burst. The truck driver fled the scene, police said. The car damaged in the accident. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident happened at 11pm when the three men were going from Meerut to Ghaziabad in their Swift car.

“The car was at speed, and the driver lost control when one of the tyres suddenly burst. The car crashed into the rear of a truck parked on the expressway. A police response vehicle rushed the injured men to the community health centre in nearby Dasna where one of them succumbed to injuries during treatment. The two injured men were later taken away by their families for higher treatment in Meerut,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police of Masuri/Muradnagar circle.

The victim was identified as Praveen Pal, and the injured were identified as Vinit Gurjar, 28, and Bunty Kumar, 29.

Police said that the truck has a Haryana registration number. “The driver escaped soon after the incident. We seized the truck and are awaiting a formal police complaint from the family of the victim or the injured men. Once we receive a complaint, we will register a first information report,” the ACP added.