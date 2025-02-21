Delhi: Two workers killed cleaning sewer in Narela

At least two sanitation workers were killed, and another was injured after they descended into a sewer to clean it in outer Delhi’s Narela on Friday, police said. The workers, hired by a private contractor, were cleaning a sewer outside Manisha Devi Apartments when the incident occurred. The incident was reported around 12.15 pm. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi Police officials said they have registered a case against unknown persons and are searching for the contractor and the individual who hired them. They have not yet been identified, police said.

The incident was reported around 12.15 pm when locals alerted police that two workers had entered the sewer but had not come out. Before help could arrive, a third worker attempted to rescue them and also got trapped, police said.

The victims were identified as Vijay Mochi (36), Nandu Singh (44), and Anil Kumar (37). While Mochi and Singh died in the incident, Kumar was hospitalised, officials said.

“We were told that two men, Mochi and Singh, were hired to clean a sewer. They entered the sewer but got trapped due to the toxic fumes inside. They succumbed to asphyxia and were found unconscious. To rescue them, Kumar too climbed down the sewer. He too got trapped,” Nidhin Valsan, DCP (outernorth) said.

Local police said their staff along with Delhi Fire Services were called at 12.30pm to rescue the three victims. Firemen and policemen threw down ropes and wore masks to rescue the men. Police said the men were pulled out within minutes.

“All were rushed to the SRCH hospital where Mochi and Singh were declared dead. Kumar was hospitalised and is undergoing treatment. He is currently unfit to give a statement. A case of negligent act is being registered in connection with the incident under BNS sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life). The crime team has inspected the scene of crime,” added Valsan.

Authorities are also investigating Sirka, the company where the men were employed.

The victims’ families have been informed—Mochi’s family is in Begusarai, Singh’s in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Kumar’s in Bhojpur.