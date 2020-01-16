4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:44 IST

he four men sentenced to death for the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old in 2012 cannot be executed on January 22, a Delhi judge ruled on Thursday on a request by one of the convicts to put his execution on hold.

The judge put off the case after hearing the state and the convict’s lawyer for nearly an hour, ruling that the law was clear that there should be a 14-day gap between the rejection of a death-row convict’s mercy petition and his execution.