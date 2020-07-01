e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore

4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore

The terrorists attacked a road opening party of the CRPF when they were placing a checkpost along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot.
The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot.(ANI Photo. Representative image)
         

Four troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were injured in an attack by terrorists in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

The terrorists attacked a road opening party of the CRPF when they were placing a checkpost along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
LIVE: China reports three new Covid-19 cases, no fatality
LIVE: China reports three new Covid-19 cases, no fatality
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In