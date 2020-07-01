4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore

india

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:42 IST

Four troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were injured in an attack by terrorists in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

The terrorists attacked a road opening party of the CRPF when they were placing a checkpost along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot.

More details are awaited.