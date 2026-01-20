4 dead, 16 injured as bus collides with trailer truck on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway

Four people were killed and 16 others injured on Tuesday after a bus returning from a pilgrimage collided head-on with a trailer truck on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway, police said. All passengers were residents of Ramana Rupan village in Gujarat's Aravalli district (Photo for representation)

The accident occurred at around 4.30 pm near the Mulanada royalty checkpoint in Keru village, news agency PTI reported.

The bus, carrying 20 passengers, was returning from the shrine of Baba Ramdev in Ramdeora, Jaisalmer district. All passengers were residents of Ramana Rupan village in Gujarat's Aravalli district, the police said.

The injured passengers were rushed to MDM Hospital for treatment.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and will be handed to the family members, the police said.

In a separate news, at least 18 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a series of road accidents across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, due to dense fog and near-zero visibility.

The incidents involved several vehicles—including buses, trucks, cars, autos, pickups, motorcycles, and a tractor-trolley—resulting in collisions, pile-ups, and overturns on national highways, expressways, and major arterial roads.

The deadliest incidents were reported from Kanpur, where two cyclists were run over by an Innova car in Sujatganj, and from Amethi, where a head-on collision between a roadways bus and a car on the Tanda–Banda highway claimed two lives.

In Bareilly, a chain collision involving a truck, a canter and buses near the Dwarkesh Sugar Mill in the Faridpur area claimed the life of roadways bus driver Atar Singh. At least 24 more passengers and motorists were injured in the pile-up.