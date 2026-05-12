4 dead, 3 hospitalised after lightning strikes at hill in Kerala’s Malappuram

Four youngsters were killed after being struck by lightning in Mankada in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Tuesday evening, officials said. Three others were hospitalised. Four people were killed in lightning strikes in Mankada in Kerala's Malappuram district on Tuesday. (ANI)

The deceased have been identified as Rahees (20), Fahadh (19), Bahas (18) and Siyad (18). The three injured are reported to be in stable condition.

The group of seven students had trekked up to the top of the Panthallur hill, popular among tourists, near Mankada on Tuesday evening when the lightning strikes occurred.

Though all of them were rushed by locals to the nearby government and private hospitals, four of them succumbed to injuries.

UP Fathima, a block panchayat member, said, “The area is a popular view point. The group of seven students had gone there to relax. Unfortunately, in the lightning strikes, four have died and three others are under treatment. It's a sad incident.”