4 feared drowned as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Ghaziabad

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:22 IST

Rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were on Sunday looking for four missing students after their SUV plunged into the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad late on Saturday, police said.

Officials said six people, including two women students of Uttaranchal University in Dehradun, were on their way from Dehradun to Mathura for a holiday. The accident took place around 12.10am on Sunday.

Two of the survivors who knew swimming managed to escape while four others are missing. They said the two are said to be students of Class 12 in Muzaffarnagar.

“The XUV SUV in which six of them were travelling to Mathura hit the divider of the canal road

between Niwari and Muradnagar. The SUV was in high speed and plunged into the canal after breaking the roadside divider. Two of the occupants could swim their way to the bank but four others are still missing,” Ghaziabad’s superintendent of police (rural), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, said.

“Their families have been called to Ghaziabad. The six are in the age group between 20-22 years,” Jadaun said.

Ghaziabad district officials have roped in teams of NDRF to trace the missing persons and a rescue effort was on to find the others.