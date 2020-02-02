e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 4 feared drowned as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Ghaziabad

4 feared drowned as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Ghaziabad

Officials said six people, including two women students of Uttaranchal University in Dehradun, were on their way from Dehradun to Mathura for a holiday. The accident took place around 12.10am on Sunday.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
(HT Photo)
         

Rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were on Sunday looking for four missing students after their SUV plunged into the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad late on Saturday, police said.

Officials said six people, including two women students of Uttaranchal University in Dehradun, were on their way from Dehradun to Mathura for a holiday. The accident took place around 12.10am on Sunday.

Two of the survivors who knew swimming managed to escape while four others are missing. They said the two are said to be students of Class 12 in Muzaffarnagar.

“The XUV SUV in which six of them were travelling to Mathura hit the divider of the canal road

between Niwari and Muradnagar. The SUV was in high speed and plunged into the canal after breaking the roadside divider. Two of the occupants could swim their way to the bank but four others are still missing,” Ghaziabad’s superintendent of police (rural), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, said.

“Their families have been called to Ghaziabad. The six are in the age group between 20-22 years,” Jadaun said.

Ghaziabad district officials have roped in teams of NDRF to trace the missing persons and a rescue effort was on to find the others.

tags
top news
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
Congress releases party manifesto for Delhi assembly election on Feb 8
Congress releases party manifesto for Delhi assembly election on Feb 8
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
5th T20I LIVE: Rohit attacks spinners as India look to accelerate
5th T20I LIVE: Rohit attacks spinners as India look to accelerate
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news