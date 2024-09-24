4 injured after clash in Belagavi on Eid: Police

Four people have been hospitalised after they were injured in a clash between groups from the same community following the Eid Milad procession in Belagavi district, police on Monday said, adding that five people have been taken into custody. The police outside the hospital in Belagavi. (HT Photo)

During the Eid Milad procession, which was postponed to Sunday in Belagavi due to security reasons, a clash reportedly broke out between youths from Rukhmini Nagar and Ujwal Nagar over what has been described as a “minor reason,” although the exact cause remains unclear, police said.

Malmaruti police station inspector Kalimirchi said: “Two groups were returning home after attending the Eid Milad procession Belagavi city around 11 pm. Tensions escalated after the groups exchanged angry glances, leading to a confrontation. Due to the clash, four people were hospitalised.”

The injured, Mohammed Kaif, Sahil Bandare, Tanveer, and Aslam, residents of Ujwal Nagar, were admitted to Belagavi government hospital. The victims were attacked on the neck and stomach with sharp weapons such as swords and knives, Kalimirchi said.

“Immediately after the clash, five accused have been taken into custody, and we are searching for others involved in the altercation by checking the CCTV footages in the area,” the inspector said. He also confirmed that the injured were out of danger and receiving appropriate medical care.

Belagavi police commissioner Ida Matin M said “ Five people have been detained and a search is ongoing for others who fled the scene. The conflict was a personal matter between members of the same community. We are taking the matter seriously and will deal firmly with any anti-social elements.”

The Malmaruti police have registered a case under Section 189 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend all those involved in the incident.