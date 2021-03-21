4 killed as ambulance collides with oil tanker in Odisha’s Angul district

At least four persons including a patient and driver of an ambulance were killed and three others were critically injured after an ambulance collided head-on with an oil tanker in Angul district Sunday morning, police said.

Angul’s superintendent of police (SP), Jagmohan Meena said the ambulance carrying seven people including a patient from Burla in Sambalpur was on its way to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when it collided with an oil tanker coming from opposite direction near Jarapada Chhak in Angul. The ambulance driver reportedly lost control and crashed his vehicle into the tanker.

While the ambulance driver was killed immediately, three other persons in the ambulance also died before they could be moved to a hospital.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation. The injured have been admitted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The oil tanker was seized by police while its driver was detained for questioning.

Amid high fatalities in road accidents in Odisha, the government plans to start an intelligent highway traffic management system between Rameswar and Chhatia on National Highway 16 by the end of this year.

At least 138 CCTV cameras along a 120-km stretch would detect over speeding and violations of helmet, seat belt and triple-riding rules. Last year, 4,738 people died in road accidents across Odisha while 5,333 deaths were reported in 2019.