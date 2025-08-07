4 killed in fatal road accident in Gadchiroli; Maharashtra govt assures compensation

A tragic road accident on the Armori-Gadchiroli highway in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district claimed the lives of four young boys early Thursday morning. The Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended full support to the affected families. (ANI)

The victims, aged between 14 and 16, were out for a morning walk near Katli village when a speeding unidentified truck ran them over, resulting in a horrifying tragedy that has left the entire region in mourning.

The deceased have been identified as Tinku Namdev Bhoyar (14), Tanmay Balaji Mankar (16), Dushan Duryodhan Meshram (14), and Tushar Rajendra Marbhate (14). Two others, Kshitij Meshram (16) and Aditya Kohpare (16), sustained critical injuries in the accident.

According to reports, the six boys were standing near a bridge on the highway when the unidentified truck, coming at high speed from Gadchiroli towards Armori, hit them with full force. Two of the boys died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The injured were initially rushed to the Gadchiroli District General Hospital. Considering the seriousness of their condition, arrangements were made to airlift them to Nagpur for advanced medical treatment. The air transfer is expected to be completed within the next hour.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended full support to the affected families. In his official statement, he said:

"The tragic accident on the Armori-Gadchiroli highway that claimed the lives of four young boys is extremely heartbreaking. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The state government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief. Financial assistance of ₹4 lakh will be provided to each of the deceased's families, and the government will bear the full medical expenses of the injured."

The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to track down the absconding truck driver. The incident has sparked shock and outrage in the region, with locals demanding stricter road safety enforcement, particularly on highways passing through populated areas.