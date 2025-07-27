4 Maoists killed in Saturday’s Bijapur encounter identified: Chhattisgarh Police

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh police on Sunday identified the four Maoists, including two women, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district on Saturday, as members of the banned CPI (Maoist)’s South Sub-Zonal Bureau, who had a combined reward of ₹17 lakh on their heads announced by the state government. The weapons recovered by security forces after Saturday’s encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. (PTI)

The deceased included three area committee members (ACMs), each carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh, and one lower party cadre with a ₹2 lakh reward.

The encounter took place on Saturday evening in the dense forests along the Basaguda and Gangaloor police station border, following a search operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) based on intelligence input about Maoist presence.

According to Bijapur superintendent of police (SP), Jitendra Yadav, there was a prolonged exchange of fire between the Maoists and the DRG team, after which the bodies and a large cache of arms were recovered from the site.

“The deceased have been identified as Hunga, ACM of Platoon Number 10; Lakkhe, ACM of Platoon Number. 30; Bhime, an ACM; and Nihal alias Rahul, a party member who served as the guard of the Bureau Communication Team head. All were part of the banned CPI (Maoist)’s South Sub-Zonal Bureau and had a combined reward of ₹17 lakh announced by the state government,” the SP said.

Police said that the security personnel recovered an SLR rifle with three magazines and 15 live rounds, an INSAS rifle with three magazines and 40 rounds, a .303 rifle with one magazine and 16 rounds, a BGL launcher with three shells, a single-shot .315 bore rifle, a 12-bore gun with 12 live cartridges, eight AK-47 rounds, three small BGL shells, one grenade, and various Maoist-related and daily-use items.

Inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said this operation is part of a sustained offensive against Maoist groups in Bastar.

Since January 2024, 425 hardcore Maoists have been killed in the region.

The IG said that despite the ongoing monsoon, treacherous jungle terrain, and challenging conditions, the morale and commitment of security personnel remain high as they continue to operate with unwavering dedication