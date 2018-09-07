Four of a family, including 5-year-old, found with throats slit: Police

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were found with their throats slit in their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad early on Friday, police said. A month-old girl was however spared.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Allahabad, Nitin Tiwari and other senior officials rushed to the spot with a forensic team and dog squad for investigations.

The SSP said the bodies had been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on to identify the accused.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of loot but we are looking into all the angles, including a property dispute,” he added.

The victims had been identified as Kamlesh Devi, 55, her daughter Kiran Devi, 30, son-in-law Pratap Narayan Mishra, 35, and grandson Virat, 5.

Kamlesh Devi’s husband Vimal Chandra had died about three years ago and her son had gone missing about 15 years ago, police said.

Kamlesh’s daughter, son-in-law and grandson lived with her. Her brother-in-law Prakash Chandra, who lives adjacent to the house, informed the police when he grew suspicious on hearing the baby crying since morning.

“We entered the house and found the family murdered,” he said.

Prakash said the family did not have enmity with anyone in the village.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:00 IST