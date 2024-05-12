4 seats to watch out for as West Bengal goes to 4th phase of election

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal are set to decide the fate of political bigwigs like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dilip Ghosh, Mahua Moitra, SS Ahluwalia as the state goes to the polls for the fourth phase on May 13. Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum are going to the polls in this phase. Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum are set to vote on May 13.

Mahua Moitra versus Amrita Roy in Krishnanagar

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year in a bribe-for-question scam. She will be seeking a re-election from her Krishnanagar seat and a re-entry to Parliament. The BJP fielded Amrita Roy against Mahua Moitra. Roy belongs to Krishnanagar's royal family. Her husband Soumish Chandra Roy is the descendant of Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy after whom Krishnanagar was named.

Krishnanagar has been with the Trinamool since 2009.

Adhir Ranjan Cowdhury versus Yusuf Pathan in Baharampur

One of the reasons why the Trinamool walked out of the INDIA bloc in West Bengal is the Baharampur seat -- represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress's Adhir Chowdhury since 1999. Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee did not want the Congress to have this seat and eventually, there was no seat-sharing agreement between Congress and TMC in West Bengal.

Against Adhir, Trinamool has fielded former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Dilip Ghosh versus Kirti Azad in Bardhaman-Durgapur

Both Dilip Ghosh and Kirti Azad are new to this constituency held by BJP's SS Ahluwalia who in 2019 won in a slim margin. BJP's Dilip Ghosh will lock horns with Trinamool's Kirti Azad. CPM has fielded Sukriti Ghoshal from this seat.

Dilip Ghosh is a BJP veteran in Bengal and is known for his controversial statements. A former BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh was once sent to Andaman for building a base for the party.

Shatrughan Sinha versus SS Ahluwalia in Asansol

SS Ahluwalia is a former Union minister and a two-time MP but is new in Asansol as a candidate. Trinamool's Shatrughan Sinha, on the other hand, is the sitting MP as he won the seat in 2022's by-election after Babul Supriyo resigned from the BJP.