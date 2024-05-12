Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 13: Key candidates and constituencies

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, slated for Monday, May 13, will cover 96 seats across 10 states and union territories. The phase 4 of the general elections will witness voter participation from all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 constituencies in Telangana, along with 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Jharkhand, 4 in Odisha, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM (left), TMC's Mahua Moitra (centre) and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh.(Agencies)

Lok Sabha election 2024: List of constituencies going to vote in Phase 4

Andhra Pradesh: Araku (ST), Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram (SC), Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla (SC), Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Nellore, Thirupati (SC), Rajampet, Chittoor (SC), Hindupur, Anantapur, Kadapa

Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

Maharashtra: Nandurbhar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

Odisha: Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST), Berhampur, Koraput (ST)

Telangana: Adilabad (ST), Peddapalli (SC), Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC), Bhongir, Warangal (SC), Mahbubabad (ST), Khammam

Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dharuhara, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich (SC)

West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamau

Key Constituencies in Phase 4

Baharampur-West Bengal: Baharampur sees a heated contest among the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan will take on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the West Bengal Congress president, and BJP's candidate, Nirmal Kumar Saha.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury currently represents Baharampur in the Lok Sabha. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a prominent figure in Baharampur, has secured victory for the Congress party in three consecutive terms from 2009 to 2019.

Hyderabad-Telangana: In Hyderabad, Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhavi Latha challenges sitting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a significant showdown for the Lok Sabha election. Asaduddin Owaisi, popular in the constituency, campaigns vigorously for a fifth term, emphasising political representation and minority rights.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM won with a margin of 282,186 votes. Owaisi secured 517,471 votes with a vote share of 58.9%, defeating Bhagavanth Rao from the BJP who received 235,285 votes (26.80%).

Krishnanagar-West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra faces BJP's Amrita Roy. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahua Moitra of the TMC won with 614,872 votes, defeating BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, who secured 551,654 votes. CPI(M)'s Shantanu Jha received 120,222 votes. Mahua Moitra was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha.

Begusarai-Bihar: BJP's Giriraj Singh is contesting against CPI candidate Awadhesh Rai in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Giriraj Singh defeated Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI. Giriraj Singh received 692,193 votes with 56.48% while Kanhaiya Kumar got 269,976 votes with 22.03% votes.

Munger-Bihar: Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) is facing RJD leader Anita Devi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Lalan Singh of the JD(U) won Munger with a margin of over 1.67 lakh votes, defeating RJD's Neelam Devi.

Srinagar-Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi challenges PDP's Waheed Parra. The Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir. The seat is currently held by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Asansol-West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Shatrughan Sinha against BJP's Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Babul Supriyo, who was in the BJP then, won the seat. However, the seat fell vacant when Supriyo joined the TMC. Shatrughan Sinha won with 56.62% of the votes.

Kannauj-Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is challenging incumbent MP and BJP leader Subrat Pathak. Akhilesh Yadav served as Lok Sabha MP from 2000-2012 and resigned from the Kannauj parliamentary seat in 2012 after becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Kadapa-Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila contests against sitting MP Avinash Reddy, her cousin.

Khunti-Jharkhand: In Jharkhand, BJP's Arjun Munda is contesting against Congress' Kali Charan Munda. Arjun Munda is the sitting MP from this seat.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Key candidates