4 terrorists involved in J&K attacks on minorities killed: Govt in Parliament

Four terrorists involved in targeted attacks on people belonging to religious minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir have been killed, the Centre told Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to a query in a written statement in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said seven people were also arrested in this regard.

“Seven persons have been arrested in connection with attacks on religious minorities while four terrorists involved in these incidents have been killed. Seven accused including one absconder have been charge sheeted,” Rai said.

Through his query, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge sought to know the reasons behind a sudden increase in unrest and targeted attacks on religious minorities in the Union territory.

“...there have been a few targeted attacks on people belonging to religious minority communities by terrorists sponsored from across the border,” Rai said.

The minister added that there has been an overall decline in terrorists incidents, from 417 in 2018 to 203 in 2021 (till 30th November, 2021), and the law and order situation in the Union territory has improved.

Rai said that a robust security and intelligence grid has been set up to prevent any terrorist attack. Besides this, day-night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations are also being carried out in the Union territory, he said.

Round-the-clock checking at ‘nakas’ and road opening parties are being adequately augmented at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack.

A State Investigation Agency (SIA) has been constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases, Rai said.

The SIA shall be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies, he added.