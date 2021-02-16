40 killed, several missing: What do we know so far about the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi
As many as 40 people lost their lives while several others are reported to be missing after a bus fell into a canal on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The bus was travelling to the Satna district in the state when the accident occurred. The rescue operation is underway.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that the local administration was actively involved in the rescue and relief work. Union home minister Amit Shah said that he spoke to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and all possible was being provided for the rescue operation.
Here is what we know so far about the accident:
1. The bus carrying more than 60 passengers met with the accident at around 8.30am as it fell off a bridge near Patna village in Sidhi district. All passengers were said to be local villagers.
2. Umesh Joga, inspector general of police, Rewa Zone, informed that 40 people have died till now of which one succumbed in the hospital. Joga said the remaining bodies were recovered from the accident site.
3. Teams of local police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting the rescue operations. News agency ANI reported that seven people have been rescued till now.
4. Chief minister Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the situation and a team of two ministers will visit the accident site. Chouhan said that efforts were being made to remove the bus from the canal adding that he was in constant touch with the teams carrying out the rescue operation.
5. Prime Minister Modi approved an ex-gratia of ₹200,000 each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of those who died and said ₹50,000 would be provided to the seriously injured, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism
- Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar said 100 men armed with iron rods barged into his home and vandalised his office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Kerala, Maharashtra remain cause of concern, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai Muslim businessman donates ₹1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process
- The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 21.5% fall in 2020, Indian ad spends to rise 23% in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi women's panel sends notice to police over Disha Ravi’s arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 killed, several missing: What do we know so far about the accident in Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin
- A bus carrying more than 60 passengers fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning. Forty people were reportedly killed in the accident and many have been reported missing. The bus was headed to Satna from Sidhi and was said to be carrying local villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: India tries to dispel misgivings among British lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox