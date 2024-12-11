‘40 Rafales in Bengal, 2 enough…’: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari warns Bangladesh amid attacks on Hindus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said two Rafale fighter jets would be enough for Bangladesh amid rising concerns over the alleged persecution of religious minorities, especially Hindus, in the neighbouring country.



The BJP, along with several Hindu organisations, held protests at Ghojadanga near the Bangladesh border in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas district, to condemn the alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addresses a protest by Bangiya Hindu Raksha Samiti against atrocities on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(saikat paul)

Suvendu Adhikari, who led the protest, slammed Bangladesh, describing the situation there as deteriorating.

“We don’t depend on Bangladesh. Bangladesh depends on us… If we do not send 97 products, you will not get rice and clothes. If we do not send the electricity produced from Jharkhand, 80% of the villages will not be lit,” The Indian Express quoted the BJP MLA as saying.

He also warned Bangladesh of sending Rafale fighter aircraft, saying, “There are 40 Rafale aircraft stationed at Hasimara. Just sending two planes will do the job,” the report added.

Suvendu Adhikari urged an end to the atrocities and the vandalisation of temples, adding that a large meeting would be held on December 16. He described Mohammad Yunus' government as “extremist, radical, and anti-human,” comparing it to the Taliban.

Protests are being held across the country over the alleged atrocities against minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh confirmed that 88 incidents of communal violence had taken place against minorities, and over 70 people had been arrested in connection with these events.

The disclosure came a day after foreign secretary Vikram Misri raised concerns over the attacks on minorities and conveyed India's concerns regarding their safety and welfare during meetings with Bangladeshi leadership.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.