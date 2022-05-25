400 caged exotic animals recovered, smugglers held

Mizoram police on Wednesday seized one of the largest consignments of exotic animals intercepted along the North-East India border with Myanmar, retrieving four tortoises, 11 snakes, 442 lizards, four three-toed sloths, two beavers, one wild cat, and four pottos.

The interception comes at a time when a burgeoning, under-the-radar illegal trade of exotic animals is believed to have been established in parts of the country, especially in West Bengal, Assam and Mizoram, where smugglers take advantage of porous borders and lax laws.

A senior police official said five people had been arrested. “This is one of the largest consignments seized in the North-East in recent times, if not the largest,” said the officer, asking not to be named.

The leopard tortoise is found only in Africa. The three-toed sloth is mostly found in central and south America. Potto, also called bush bear, is a slow-moving primate found in tropical Africa, while beavers are among the largest rodents found in North America and Europe.

The consignment was seized early on Wednesday from Khankawn area of Mizoram’s Champai district close to the international border. Instead of using vehicles, the accused were carrying the animals in small cages in bags and some were being carried by the suspects on their heads, concealed in a cloth, in order to avoid police.

“All the accused were from bordering districts such as Champai and Lawngtlai. The animals and the accused persons were handed over to the Customs department,” said the officer.

Since March, a string of similar seizures have been made, including of animals like kangaroos, meerkats, cockatoos and African crested porcupines.

The smuggling of exotic animals falls in a legal grey area in India, where most such cases are prosecuted under the milder Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which is bailable and carries a maximum punishment of three months and a fine of ₹100. The stricter Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 lists species found in the country and is silent about exotic animals, experts previously told HT.

“Trade in exotic species of wild animals has shot up in recent times. A series of consignments have been seized in recent times in Assam and Mizoram after they have been smuggled into India across the Indo-Myanmar border. The Mizoram - Manipur corridor has become a hotspot,” said Rahul Dutta, wildlife crime investigator and analyst.

The 1,643-km long unfenced and porous Indo-Myanmar border which passes through four states including Mizoram, has become a hot spot for smuggling including narcotics, exotic species and other contraband items.

Once in India, they reach Assam and West Bengal, and are then funnelled through to their demand destinations across India. Most of the animals come from farms and private zoos in countries like Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar.

But what has exacerbated an already dangerous situation may be the political situation in Myanmar. In February 2021, the military junta seized control, jailing National League for Democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and triggering wide spread protests, armed resistance and mass killings.

“The border, which was already porous, has become more so now. People are in desperate need of money and traffickers are taking advantage of this. Smuggling provides easy money,” said a senior police official of Champai district in Mizoram adjacent to the international border.

