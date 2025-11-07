Over 400 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to technical glitch: What we know so far
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 04:57 pm IST
The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi descended into chaos on Friday after more than 400 domestic and international flights were delayed due to technical issues.
Data from Flightradar24 showed that at least 313 flights departing and 118 flights arriving at the airport were delayed. Follow LIVE updates
Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, reported that their services were affected, resulting in long queues and slower operations. The airport, among the country's busiest, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.
Here are the latest updates:
- The Delhi International Airport Limited said flight operations were disrupted due to an ongoing technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System that supports the ATC flight planning process.
- “All airline operations at Delhi Airport are currently delayed. Concerned authorities are working on resolving the issue at the earliest. Passengers are requested to follow updates from their airlines regarding revised schedules,” it said.
- An official privy to the matter told HT.com that such a glitch is uncommon and has not happened earlier.
- Due to the disruption, air traffic controllers were forced to manually prepare flight plans using available data, a time-consuming process that resulted in flight delays.
- “In addition to that, all the meteorological information that comes from all the meteorological stations across the country is integrated into this one conduit, which is available in the form of the Automatic Terminal Information System or the ATIS,” Captain Sharath Panicker told ANI.
- An information technology (IT) ministry official confirmed to HT that a technical glitch during the upgrade of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) software caused the delays. The official denied that the disruptions were due to any cyberattack.
- “There is supposed to be an automatic updation of flight plans, which stopped functioning. It is not a cyber attack,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.
- Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet have issued advisories warning passengers of potential delays due to disruptions in flight operations.
- News agency PTI, citing sources, reported that long queues formed near the boarding gates, with hundreds of passengers waiting inside the airport terminals for flight updates.
