Over 400 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to technical glitch: What we know so far

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi descended into chaos on Friday after more than 400 domestic and international flights were delayed due to technical issues. People wait outside the arrivals exit at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.(PTI)

Data from Flightradar24 showed that at least 313 flights departing and 118 flights arriving at the airport were delayed. Follow LIVE updates

Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, reported that their services were affected, resulting in long queues and slower operations. The airport, among the country's busiest, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

Here are the latest updates:

