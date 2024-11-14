40-year-old man attacks wife, others in Arunachal hospital; 3 killed, 7 injured

GUWAHATI: A man wielding a sword went on a stabbing spree in a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday killing three persons, including his wife and daughter, and injuring six others, police said. The circumstances around the crime are unclear at this time (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place at the district hospital in Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng district 200km from the state capital Itanagar, at around 11 am when the man identified as Nikam Sangbia (40) suddenly started attacking people in the hospital with a ‘dao’, a single-edged traditional sword.

“The man, who is from Bameng, attacked people without any provocation. In the attack, his wife Tadu Sangbia (38), daughter Nakia Sangbia (2) and several others who were inside the hospital sustained injuries,” said East Kameng police superintendent Kamdam Sikom.

On hearing about the attack, police personnel from the Seppa police station 300 metres from the hospital rushed to the spot and tried to stop the person. In the ensuing scuffle, the officer in-charge of Seppa police station, Milni Geyi, also sustained injuries on his hands.

“Five of the injured sustained severe injuries of whom the person’s wife, daughter and a medical attendant, Pakha Welly (45) died. Two others including the police officer who sustained severe injuries have been shifted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for better treatment. Four others sustained minor injuries,” Sikom said.

Police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him to find out the motive behind the attack. A case of murder has also been lodged and investigations started.

“Initially, we have presumed from the nature of the attack that the accused is mentally unstable. But he has answered our questions in a rational manner and doesn’t appear to have any issues. We are yet to ascertain whether the attack was motivated by some family issues,” said Sikom.