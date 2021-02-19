4200 sq metre station building, lavish interiors: Railways minister shares photos of India's first AC railway terminal
Railways minister Piyush Goyal has shared glimpses of the country’s soon to be inaugurated first centralised AC railway terminal in Karnataka. The upcoming state of the art railway terminal in Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli area.
"Have a glimpse of the upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities," Goyal said in a tweet on Thursday and shared photographs of the station.
The Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal railway terminal has seven platforms with escalators and lifts connecting each of the platforms for easier passenger movement. A foot over bridge and two subways have also be added for a better link between the platforms. The 4200 sq metre station building, which has cost ₹314 crore, will serve to a daily footfall of 50,000. Fifty trains can be operated from the terminal on a daily basis, reported Mint.
The images shared by the minister show the lavish interiors of the railway terminal, railway tracks, the stylish and sufficiently wide foot over bridge and the entry of the terminal. The terminal, designed to match the luxury of Bengaluru airport, will also have a VIP lounge, upper class waiting hall, digital real-time passenger information, food court and a water recycling plant with capacity of 400,000 litre.
As many as 250 cars, 900 two-wheelers and 50 auto-rickshaws, including five buses of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and 20 taxis can be accommodated in the large parking area, according to Mint.
The KSR Bengaluru City and Yeshwantpur terminals are currently operating 164 express trains and 109 pairs of passenger trains, said the Mint, adding the new terminal, sanctioned in 2015-16 is projected to ease out the load and aid South Western Railways in increasing the operation of trains from Bengaluru.
