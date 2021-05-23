Home / India News / 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul
On May 15, an earthquake of the same magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul.(REUTERS)
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul

  • "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km, Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.
ANI | , Ukhrul
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 10:09 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.

On May 15, an earthquake of the same magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul.

