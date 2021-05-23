4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul
- "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km, Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
On May 15, an earthquake of the same magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul.
