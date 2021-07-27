Home / India News / 430 civilians stranded during gunfight rescued from Kashmir’s Aharbal: Police
Jammu and Kashmir, July 23 (ANI): Security personnel in action after an encounter between security forces and militants at the Warpora area of Sopore, in Baramulla on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir, July 23 (ANI): Security personnel in action after an encounter between security forces and militants at the Warpora area of Sopore, in Baramulla on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

430 civilians stranded during gunfight rescued from Kashmir’s Aharbal: Police

An unidentified militant was killed during the exchange of fire, said a police spokesperson. The militant’s identity has yet not been revealed
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Four hundred and thirty civilians who were stranded at Aharbal tourist resort in South Kashmir due to a gunfight between militants and security forces on Monday were rescued by evening, said the police on Tuesday.

An unidentified militant was killed during the exchange of fire, said a police spokesperson.

“The movement of people was halted for their own safety after exchange of fire between militants and security forces. Towards the evening, the civilians were safely taken to an evacuation point under the armed protection of policemen and 40 vehicles were arranged for their transportation,” the spokesperson said, adding that senior officers supervised the rescue operation.

Police have not revealed the identity of the militant killed in the operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.