4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday evening, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to the NCS.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7.36 pm today at a depth of 120 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to the NCS.