45-year-old woman swept away as floods ravage Punjab's Majha region, over 2000 rescued

A 45-year-old woman drowned near Dera Baba Nanak town, with the rising water levels forcing the administration to evacuate nearly 2,000 people to safer places in Gurdaspur district. Seven NDRF teams, along with the army and BSF, have been pressed into service for rescue operations in the district. Partially submerged houses in a flood-ravaged area in Gurdaspur, Punjab.(ANI)

The deceased was identified as Kulwinder Kaur, who hailed from Khode Bet village in the border belt. She, along with her elder brother, had gone to perform sewa at nearby Gurdwara Tahli Sahib. While returning through an inundated road, her feet slipped and she fell into the floodwater.

Locals managed to rescue her, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The staff members of Kerala International School in Kalanaur were rescued. In addition, a newborn baby and mother were rescued today in Bakshiwal village of Kalanaur.

The entire Majha region, comprising Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts, has seen widespread damage to crops, properties, with large swathes of land inundated. With Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej in spate, more area was engulfed by the floodwater. Apart from government agencies, several religious and social organisations, including the SGPC, have stepped in to evacuate people and distribute rations.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said that more than 2,000 persons were safely evacuated from affected areas by the district administration teams. “As many as 12 relief camps have been established in the district to accommodate the victims, where all facilities are being provided. These camps are equipped not only with food but also with bedding, dry rations, biscuits, milk for infants, and other essential supplies. Ambulances have also been deployed for medical assistance, and medical camps are being organised in various affected villages,” the DC said.

The DC stated that the water level of the Ravi has receded on Thursday, and the water level is also gradually dropping.

Drones used to supply rations

The administration on Thursday delivered relief material to flood-affected areas using drones at Dera Baba Nanak. SDM Dera Baba Nanak, Aditya Sharma, said that floodwaters from the Ravi river have entered several villages, making it difficult for district administration teams to deliver relief material.

In the Amritsar district, water has affected nearly 40 villages of Ajnala tehsil, as per the officials. Using Army’s ATOR vehicles, boats and tractor-trolleys, teams of administration rescued people trapped in flood-hit villages and farmhouses and moved them to safer locations.

“Nearly 14,000 people are estimated to have been affected by the floods,” according to a spokesperson of the district administration.

CM assures full support, compensation

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked the deputy commissioners of the flood-affected districts to further intensify the pace of relief and rescue measures besides providing all necessary material to the families stranded at inundated villages. CM Bhagwant Mann, his cabinet colleagues, and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have decided to donate their one month’s salary towards flood relief efforts in the state.