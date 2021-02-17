IND USA
Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in this file photo.(PTI Photo)
46 cases cleared for seizure, attachment to restrict terror activities in J&K

  • Asiya Andrabi's mother-in-law's house is also among the list of assets for attachment, said police.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir police has accorded permission in 46 cases for seizure/attachment of various moveable and immovable assets of individuals or associations to restrict terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

"While the number of terrorists belonging to different terror outfits is neutralized in the sustained anti-terror operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of terrorists for furthering their evil designs. Following the due procedures of the law, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has in (the) last couple of years or so accorded sanction for seizure/attachments of four wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land houses and shops through different orders to ensure that the terror activities are under check," the statement said.

The police statement said under this act 61 vehicles including trucks/trailer trucks, tippers, cars and SUVs, motorcycles, scooties, auto load carriers and vehicles used as ambulances were seized. These include the Creta car belonging to Sofi Fahmeeda, an associate of Asiya Andrabi, separatist leader and founder of banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Police also seized 370,000 in cash and 50 thousand in cheque besides immovable properties including the house of Mehmooda Begum, mother-in- law of Asiya Andrabi, six shops and one kanal, 6 marlas of land belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama in a case registered under section 18, 19, 39 of ULA (P) Act, the statement said. An underground terror hideout was found last year at Wani’s shop in Pulwama.

Also Read: Suspicious object found on Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir, destroyed

"In 2021 so far, PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of eleven vehicles which include six four wheelers and five two wheelers. The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 that provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith," the statement added.

