The National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated the services of 47 officials as part of what is being described as a major overhaul of the examination body, which has remained under scrutiny over paper leak controversies.

Students, activists and members of various civil society organisations participate in a candlelight solidarity gathering in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, demanding protection of student rights and raising concerns over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). (PTI)

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The move is part of a broader push to reform the agency's functioning, with more corrective measures expected in the coming days.

This comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak row.

Apart from the dismissals, legal and criminal proceedings are also set to be initiated against some of the officials.

Also read | After NTA rejects OMR mismatch claims, NEET aspirant, father head to Delhi for sit-in protest

On July 22, the Education Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that the NTA was functioning with only 24 permanent employees against a sanctioned strength of 39 posts. The agency has also been relying on 73 contractual employees and 124 outsourced personnel to manage its operations.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency's finances have grown substantially over the years. Its income increased from ₹504.16 crore in 2019-20 to ₹1,116.84 crore in 2023-24, marking a rise of 121.5%. During the same period, its expenditure climbed from ₹440.20 crore to ₹1,040.96 crore, an increase of 136.5%. Union Cabinet approves draft bill {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency's finances have grown substantially over the years. Its income increased from ₹504.16 crore in 2019-20 to ₹1,116.84 crore in 2023-24, marking a rise of 121.5%. During the same period, its expenditure climbed from ₹440.20 crore to ₹1,040.96 crore, an increase of 136.5%. Union Cabinet approves draft bill {{/usCountry}}

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The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a draft bill proposing tougher penalties for paper leaks, including a maximum fine of ₹10 crore, official sources said. The decision came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's plan to introduce stricter provisions.

Also read | NEET UG Result 2026: NTA issues notice against fake, AI-generated OMR sheets, warns of strict legal consequences

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The draft legislation, approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex, seeks to amend The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 by strengthening the existing punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Under the proposed amendments, individuals found guilty of paper leaks could face a minimum prison term of five years along with a fine. In cases involving organised paper leak rackets, the punishment could extend to 10 years in jail, with a maximum fine of ₹10 crore.

Also read | 'Can't let it go on like this': SC seeks govt's stand on NEET-UG, data security

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At present, the law prescribes imprisonment ranging from three to five years for individuals involved in paper leaks. Those linked to organised cheating or paper leak networks can currently face five to 10 years in prison along with a minimum fine of ₹1 crore.

The proposed changes are intended to crack down on organised groups and institutions that engage in unfair practices for financial gain, while ensuring that candidates are not penalised under the law.

The existing legislation is designed to prevent paper leaks, examination malpractices and organised cheating in recruitment tests such as UPSC and SSC, as well as entrance examinations including NEET, JEE and CUET.